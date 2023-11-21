(From left to right) U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Baer, transportation management coordinator, 267th Theater Movement Control Element, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Vantha Chin, 267th Theater Movement Control Element senior enlisted advisor, play against each other in cornhole during the 21st Special Troops Battalion Turkey Bowl on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Nov. 22, 2023. The Turkey Bowl consisted of multiple competitive events such as dodgeball, cornhole and flag football. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

