    21st Special Troops Battalion Turkey Bowl [Image 2 of 4]

    21st Special Troops Battalion Turkey Bowl

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    (From left to right) U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Baer, transportation management coordinator, 267th Theater Movement Control Element, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Vantha Chin, 267th Theater Movement Control Element senior enlisted advisor, play against each other in cornhole during the 21st Special Troops Battalion Turkey Bowl on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Nov. 22, 2023. The Turkey Bowl consisted of multiple competitive events such as dodgeball, cornhole and flag football. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    This work, 21st Special Troops Battalion Turkey Bowl [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

