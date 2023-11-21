Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7ATC HHC Turkey Bowl Football Game [Image 12 of 21]

    7ATC HHC Turkey Bowl Football Game

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), Headquarters and Headquarters company (HHC), played a game of enlisted vs. officer football for the annual 7ATC HHC Turkey Bowl in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 22, 2023. The football game is a long-standing tradition and signals the kick-off of the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 04:56
    Photo ID: 8138926
    VIRIN: 231122-A-MC970-1011
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
