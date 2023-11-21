7ATC HHC Turkey Bowl Football Game

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), Headquarters and Headquarters company (HHC), played a game of enlisted vs. officer football for the annual 7ATC HHC Turkey Bowl in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 22, 2023. The football game is a long-standing tradition and signals the kick-off of the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

