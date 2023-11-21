Service members from NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command - East attend a ceremony where a school receives an electric log splitter in Leposavic, Kosovo, Oct. 24, 2023. The log splitter will help prepare logs to be used to heat seven schools in the area. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 04:47
|Photo ID:
|8138891
|VIRIN:
|231024-Z-VY191-1004
|Resolution:
|6247x4165
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR CIMIC Team supplies school district with log splitter [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
