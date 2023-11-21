Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR CIMIC Team supplies school district with log splitter [Image 4 of 6]

    KFOR CIMIC Team supplies school district with log splitter

    KOSOVO

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Service members from NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command - East attend a ceremony where a school receives an electric log splitter in Leposavic, Kosovo, Oct. 24, 2023. The log splitter will help prepare logs to be used to heat seven schools in the area. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

