KFOR CIMIC Team supplies school district with log splitter

Service members from NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command - East attend a ceremony where a school receives an electric log splitter in Leposavic, Kosovo, Oct. 24, 2023. The log splitter will help prepare logs to be used to heat seven schools in the area. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

