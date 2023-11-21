Yokota Airmen depart to Guam for OCD23

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing sits on a flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 27, 2023. The aircraft prepares to depart in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023. OCD 23 is one of many events where U.S. and partner nation forces operate side by side, with this event emblematic of our mutual respect and cooperation with our friends and neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Taken: 11.27.2023
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP