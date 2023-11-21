Yokota Airmen depart to Guam for OCD23

Maj. Zach Overbey, 374th Airlift Wing Operation Christmas Drop mission commander, performs pre-flight inspections at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 27, 2023, in preparation for OCD 23. OCD 23 is one of many events where U.S. and partner nation forces operate side by side, with this event emblematic of our mutual respect and cooperation with our friends and neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Taken: 11.27.2023
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP