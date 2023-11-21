Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Airmen depart to Guam for OCD23 [Image 1 of 3]

    Yokota Airmen depart to Guam for OCD23

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Zach Overbey, 374th Airlift Wing Operation Christmas Drop mission commander, performs pre-flight inspections at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 27, 2023, in preparation for OCD 23. OCD 23 is one of many events where U.S. and partner nation forces operate side by side, with this event emblematic of our mutual respect and cooperation with our friends and neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 03:35
    Photo ID: 8138867
    VIRIN: 231127-F-PM645-1005
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airmen depart to Guam for OCD23 [Image 3 of 3], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota Airmen depart to Guam for OCD23
    Yokota Airmen depart to Guam for OCD23
    Yokota Airmen depart to Guam for OCD23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    alliance
    partnership
    374th Airlift Wing
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT