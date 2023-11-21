Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Marine Corps Ais Station Iwakuni Trick-Or-Treat [Image 4 of 8]

    2023 Marine Corps Ais Station Iwakuni Trick-Or-Treat

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Members of the Iwakuni community participate in trick-or-treating with service members during the annual Halloween trick-or-treat event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 31, 2023. This yearly event allows local community members from off-base to participate in trick-or-treating with service members and other on-base residents. The air station regularly conducts community relations events, such as these, to reinforce the relationship between MCAS Iwakuni members and the local Japanese community. (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Japan
    Halloween
    Iwakuni
    PACOM
    Celebration
    ARFF

