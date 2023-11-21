Members of the Iwakuni community pose for a picture during the annual Halloween trick-or-treat event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 31, 2023. This yearly event allows local community members from off-base to participate in trick-or-treating with service members and other on-base residents. The air station regularly conducts community relations events, such as these, to reinforce the relationship between MCAS Iwakuni members and the local Japanese community. (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.26.2023 19:06 Photo ID: 8138617 VIRIN: 231031-M-HK148-1032 Resolution: 5130x3420 Size: 10.91 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Marine Corps Ais Station Iwakuni Trick-Or-Treat [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.