Soldiers Celebrate the Holiday's with a Chili Cook-off

2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division soldiers stationed at Logistical Support Area South in Jaworze, Poland gather around to find out who the winner of the chili cook-off contest on November 25, 2023. Soldiers celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday away from home with camaraderie and good fun while deployed supporting Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

