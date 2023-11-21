Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Celebrate the Holiday's with a Chili Cook-off

    JAWORZE, POLAND

    11.25.2023

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division soldiers stationed at Logistical Support Area South in Jaworze, Poland gather around to find out who the winner of the chili cook-off contest on November 25, 2023. Soldiers celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday away from home with camaraderie and good fun while deployed supporting Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

    EUCOM
    3rdInfantryDivision
    StrongerTogether
    1stArmoredDivision
    RockoftheMarne
    VictoryCorps

