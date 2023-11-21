Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 25, 2023) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Joshua Vardell, from Stockbridge, Wisconsin, stands watch in the central control station while the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts routine underway operations. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    CTF 71

