USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 25, 2023) – Ensign Isabella Lancia (left), from Palm Springs, California, and Ensign Sarah Blank, from Millersville, Maryland, review a copy of “Jane’s Fighting Ships” on the bridge while the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts routine underway operations. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

