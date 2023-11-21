SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 25, 2023) – Ensign Isabella Lancia (left), from Palm Springs, California, and Ensign Sarah Blank, from Millersville, Maryland, review a copy of “Jane’s Fighting Ships” on the bridge while the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts routine underway operations. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2023 10:05
|Photo ID:
|8138579
|VIRIN:
|231125-N-UA460-1405
|Resolution:
|6720x4369
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT