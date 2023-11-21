SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 25, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Sophia Bliek, from Vernon, Connecticut, stands conning watch on the bridge while the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts routine underway operations. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.25.2023 Date Posted: 11.26.2023 10:05 Photo ID: 8138576 VIRIN: 231125-N-UA460-1287 Resolution: 5886x4272 Size: 818.88 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.