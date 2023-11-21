Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 24:1 - Community Health Clinic [Image 2 of 2]

    Pacific Partnership 24:1 - Community Health Clinic

    UNITED STATES

    11.26.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Health professionals from USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) fit people for glasses at a community health clinic at St. Barnabas Church in Honiara, Solomon Islands as part of Pacific Partnership 24-1 Nov. 26. Now in it’s 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership 24-1. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

