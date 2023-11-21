USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Frocking Ceremony

231126-N-HH215-1383 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 26, 2023) Three hundred sixty five Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) are promoted to the next paygrade during a frocking ceremony in the hangar bay aboard Vinson. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler R. Fraser)
