    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Frocking Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Frocking Ceremony

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Fraser 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    231126-N-HH215-1386 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 26, 2023) Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), speaks to Sailors following a frocking ceremony in which 365 Sailors were promoted to the next paygrade in the hangar bay aboard Vinson. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler R. Fraser)

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Frocking Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Frocking Ceremony
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Frocking Ceremony

    Promotion
    Frocking
    USS Carl Vinson

