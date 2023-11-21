231126-N-HH215-1386 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 26, 2023) Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), speaks to Sailors following a frocking ceremony in which 365 Sailors were promoted to the next paygrade in the hangar bay aboard Vinson. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler R. Fraser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.26.2023 10:52 Photo ID: 8138483 VIRIN: 231126-N-HH215-1386 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 747.41 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Frocking Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.