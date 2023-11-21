Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blackhawks Soldiers Train on Unmanned Aerial Systems

    Blackhawks Soldiers Train on Unmanned Aerial Systems

    JAWORZE, POLAND

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    An AeroVironment RQ-11 Raven Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) team assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, operates a Raven UAS at Jaworze, Poland on November 22, 2023. Ravens UAS are used to provide day or night aerial intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance missions to support Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.26.2023 04:23
    Photo ID: 8138467
    VIRIN: 231122-A-PS891-1072
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: JAWORZE, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blackhawks Soldiers Train on Unmanned Aerial Systems, by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rdInfantryDivision
    StrongerTogether
    IronSoldiers
    1stArmoredDivision
    RockoftheMarne
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT