Blackhawks Soldiers Train on Unmanned Aerial Systems

An AeroVironment RQ-11 Raven Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) team assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, operates a Raven UAS at Jaworze, Poland on November 22, 2023. Ravens UAS are used to provide day or night aerial intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance missions to support Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

