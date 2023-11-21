Blackhawks Soldiers Training on Unmanned Aerial Systems

Spc. Axel Victoria, of San Jose, California, assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, launches an AeroVironment RQ-11 Raven unmanned aerial system (UAS) at Jaworze, Poland on November 22, 2023. The Raven is an unmanned aerial system (UAS) that is launched by hand, thrown into the air like a free flight model airplane. Soldiers use UAS to provide day or night aerial intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance missions. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

