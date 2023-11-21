Spc. Axel Victoria, of San Jose, California, assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, launches an AeroVironment RQ-11 Raven unmanned aerial system (UAS) at Jaworze, Poland on November 22, 2023. The Raven is an unmanned aerial system (UAS) that is launched by hand, thrown into the air like a free flight model airplane. Soldiers use UAS to provide day or night aerial intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance missions. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2023 04:24
|Photo ID:
|8138466
|VIRIN:
|231122-A-PS891-2229
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|JAWORZE, PL
|Hometown:
|SAN JOSE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blackhawks Soldiers Training on Unmanned Aerial Systems, by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT