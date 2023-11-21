Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the East China Sea

231125-N-CV021-1026 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 25, 2023) Fireman Alexander Correa, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, helps set condition modified zebra during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Nov. 25. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

