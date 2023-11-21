231125-N-CV021-1005 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 25, 2023) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Wendell Hidalgo, from Maui, Hawaii, left, and Gunner’s Mate Chief Cory Dykes, from Sylvania, Georgia, right, participate in a gun shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Nov. 25. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2023 03:36
|Photo ID:
|8138442
|VIRIN:
|231125-N-CV021-1005
|Resolution:
|6682x4455
|Size:
|902.98 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|MAUI, HI, US
|Hometown:
|SYLVANIA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a gun shoot in the East China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
