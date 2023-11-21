Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a gun shoot in the East China Sea [Image 2 of 4]

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a gun shoot in the East China Sea

    EAST CHINA SEA

    11.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231125-N-CV021-1005 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 25, 2023) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Wendell Hidalgo, from Maui, Hawaii, left, and Gunner’s Mate Chief Cory Dykes, from Sylvania, Georgia, right, participate in a gun shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Nov. 25. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.26.2023 03:36
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Hometown: MAUI, HI, US
    Hometown: SYLVANIA, GA, US
    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

