Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a gun shoot in the East China Sea

231125-N-CV021-1005 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 25, 2023) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Wendell Hidalgo, from Maui, Hawaii, left, and Gunner’s Mate Chief Cory Dykes, from Sylvania, Georgia, right, participate in a gun shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Nov. 25. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

