Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct routine maintenance in the East China Sea

231124-N-CV021-1045 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 24, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Donovan Adams, from Gatesville, North Carolina, left, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Desmond Sanchez, from Austin, Texas, right, conduct routine maintenance on a torpedo chamber aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Nov. 24. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
