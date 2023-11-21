231124-N-CV021-1032 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 24, 2023) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Jaydenkamapono Ebia, from Jacksonville, North Carolina, conduct routine maintenance on a lifeboat aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Nov. 24. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2023 03:23
|Photo ID:
|8138439
|VIRIN:
|231124-N-CV021-1032
|Resolution:
|5819x3879
|Size:
|1007.81 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct routine maintenance in the East China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
