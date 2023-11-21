Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct routine maintenance in the East China Sea [Image 4 of 6]

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct routine maintenance in the East China Sea

    EAST CHINA SEA

    11.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231124-N-CV021-1028 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 24, 2023) Seaman Nicole Vieiraneubar, from Orlando, Florida, left, and Boatswain's Mate Seaman Jaydenkamapono Ebia, from Jacksonville, North Carolina, right, conduct routine maintenance on a lifeboat aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Nov. 24. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.26.2023 03:23
    VIRIN: 231124-N-CV021-1028
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct routine maintenance in the East China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

