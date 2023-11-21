Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct routine maintenance in the East China Sea

231124-N-CV021-1051 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 24, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Donovan Adams, from Gatesville, North Carolina, conducts routine maintenance on a torpedo chamber aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Nov. 24. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Date Taken: 11.24.2023, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.