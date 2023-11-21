Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct routine maintenance in the East China Sea

231124-N-CV021-1003 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 24, 2023) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Tristan Kaiser, from Corydon, Indiana, conducts routine maintenance in the decoy launch system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Nov. 24. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

