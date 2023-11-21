Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Gibbs visits 2023 Hawaiʻi Wildfire Response Mission team members [Image 5 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Gibbs visits 2023 Hawaiʻi Wildfire Response Mission team members

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office on Maui, supporting the 2023 Hawaiʻi Wildfire Response Mission, had the honor of hosting Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, the USACE-Pacific Ocean Division commander, Nov. 22, 2023. Gibbs received updates on the Corps of Engineers recovery missions to include debris removal, temporary housing, and the building of a temporary elementary school for the children of Lahaina. Gibbs said he came to visit right before Thanksgiving, so he could thank the Corps staff who volunteered to deploy to Hawaiʻi over the holiday.

    This work, Brig. Gen. Gibbs visits 2023 Hawaiʻi Wildfire Response Mission team members [Image 5 of 5], by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

