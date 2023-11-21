Brig. Gen. Gibbs visits 2023 Hawaiʻi Wildfire Response Mission team members

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office on Maui, supporting the 2023 Hawaiʻi Wildfire Response Mission, had the honor of hosting Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, the USACE-Pacific Ocean Division commander, Nov. 22, 2023. Gibbs received updates on the Corps of Engineers recovery missions to include debris removal, temporary housing, and the building of a temporary elementary school for the children of Lahaina. Gibbs said he came to visit right before Thanksgiving, so he could thank the Corps staff who volunteered to deploy to Hawaiʻi over the holiday.

