    Marines with 8th ESB and Finnish Service Members with Coastal Brigade Conduct Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training [Image 3 of 3]

    Marines with 8th ESB and Finnish Service Members with Coastal Brigade Conduct Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training

    UPINNIEMI, FINLAND

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A vehicle explodes during an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) live-fire demolition range in Upinniemi, Finland, Nov. 15, 2023. The joint live-fire range was conducted to enhance interoperability and advance military EOD capabilities between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Coastal Brigade. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

    USMC
    EOD
    Finland
    Red Cloud
    Coastal Brigade
    MRFE-E

