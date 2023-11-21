A vehicle explodes during an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) live-fire demolition range in Upinniemi, Finland, Nov. 15, 2023. The joint live-fire range was conducted to enhance interoperability and advance military EOD capabilities between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Coastal Brigade. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2023 11:19
|Photo ID:
|8138352
|VIRIN:
|231115-M-HP122-1194
|Resolution:
|4238x2825
|Size:
|8.89 MB
|Location:
|UPINNIEMI, FI
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with 8th ESB and Finnish Service Members with Coastal Brigade Conduct Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT