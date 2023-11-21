Marines with 8th ESB and Finnish Service Members with Coastal Brigade Conduct Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training

U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, and Finnish EOD Technicians with the European Union Battle Group, Coastal Brigade, Finnish Navy, prepare explosive materials for a controlled detonation during a live-fire demolition range in Upinniemi, Finland, Nov. 15, 2023. The joint live-fire range was conducted to enhance interoperability and advance military EOD capabilities between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Coastal Brigade. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

