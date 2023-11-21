Boise State University’s football team took on the U.S. Air Force Academy’s team at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho, November 24, 2023. The USAFA football team trailed BSU throughout the game, finally conceding 27 to 19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.24.2023 Date Posted: 11.25.2023 11:18 Photo ID: 8138347 VIRIN: 231124-Z-VT588-1912 Resolution: 7817x5211 Size: 5.41 MB Location: BOISE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA football at Boise State [Image 64 of 64], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.