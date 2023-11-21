Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA football at Boise State [Image 54 of 64]

    USAFA football at Boise State

    BOISE, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Boise State University’s football team took on the U.S. Air Force Academy’s team at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho, November 24, 2023. The USAFA football team trailed BSU throughout the game, finally conceding 27 to 19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.25.2023 11:18
    Location: BOISE, US
    air force academy
    football
    usafa
    boise state

