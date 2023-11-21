231122-N-HY958-1006 SUEZ CANAL (Nov. 22, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) passes under the Peace Bridge during a Suez Canal transit, Nov. 22. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.25.2023 09:00 Photo ID: 8138215 VIRIN: 231122-N-HY958-1006 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.97 MB Location: SUEZ CANAL, U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS McFaul Conducts Suez Canal Transit [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Aubree Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.