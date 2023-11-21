Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McFaul Conducts Suez Canal Transit [Image 4 of 4]

    USS McFaul Conducts Suez Canal Transit

    SUEZ CANAL, U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Aubree Miller 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231122-N-HY958-1006 SUEZ CANAL (Nov. 22, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) passes under the Peace Bridge during a Suez Canal transit, Nov. 22. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.25.2023 09:00
    Location: SUEZ CANAL, U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McFaul Conducts Suez Canal Transit [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Aubree Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Suez Canal
    USS McFaul

