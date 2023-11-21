231122-N-HY958-1006 SUEZ CANAL (Nov. 22, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) passes under the Peace Bridge during a Suez Canal transit, Nov. 22. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2023 09:00
|Photo ID:
|8138215
|VIRIN:
|231122-N-HY958-1006
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|SUEZ CANAL, U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS McFaul Conducts Suez Canal Transit [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Aubree Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT