Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircraft Mishap Board Conducts Assessment of Downed P-8A Poseidon; MDSU-1 Retrieves Sensitive Aircraft Components

    Aircraft Mishap Board Conducts Assessment of Downed P-8A Poseidon; MDSU-1 Retrieves Sensitive Aircraft Components

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Members assigned to the Aircraft Mishap Board, investigating the incident, conduct their assessment of a downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 23, 2023. The assessment, part of the overall incident investigation, will allow participating entities to transition towards aircraft salvage efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 21:34
    Photo ID: 8138037
    VIRIN: 231123-M-XL497-1074
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Mishap Board Conducts Assessment of Downed P-8A Poseidon; MDSU-1 Retrieves Sensitive Aircraft Components, by LCpl Hunter Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recovery
    USMC
    Pacific
    MDSU-1
    Kaneohe Bay
    P-8A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT