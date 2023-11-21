1223 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 23, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti shares a Thanksgiving meal with Sailors on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, during a visit while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Nov. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2023 17:45
|Photo ID:
|8137973
|VIRIN:
|231123-N-IK052-1223
|Resolution:
|5317x3549
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, James Honea, for Thanksgiving [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
