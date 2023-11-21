USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, James Honea, for Thanksgiving

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 23, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti shares a Thanksgiving meal with Sailors on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, during a visit while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Nov. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

