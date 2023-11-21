Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, James Honea, for Thanksgiving [Image 13 of 19]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, James Honea, for Thanksgiving

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    11.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    1287 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 23, 2023) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea shares a Thanksgiving meal with Sailors on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, during a visit while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Nov. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 17:45
    Photo ID: 8137958
    VIRIN: 231123-N-OE145-1287
    Resolution: 6685x4462
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    MCPON
    reenlistment
    Thanksgiving
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    USS Ronald Reagan

