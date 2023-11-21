Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Boat Retrieval [Image 2 of 3]

    Small Boat Retrieval

    UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Erin Ray 

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103)

    Norfolk, VA - USS Truxtun (DDG-103) retrieves the rigid-hull inflatable boat after conducting small boat operations for training.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 16:24
    Photo ID: 8137927
    VIRIN: 231020-N-VN180-5764
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Boat Retrieval [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Erin Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rhib boat
    boat deck
    rigid hull inflatable boat

