Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea [Image 16 of 18]

    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    11.24.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Nov. 24, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while the ship is in Busan, Republic of Korea for a port visit, Nov. 24. Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visited Vinson and other 7th Fleet commands to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 10:55
    Photo ID: 8137886
    VIRIN: 231124-N-UD469-2242
    Resolution: 3938x2625
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: BUSAN, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea [Image 18 of 18], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Japan
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea
    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    Korea
    CNO
    Franchetti
    Honea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT