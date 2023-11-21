BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Nov. 24, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea hold an all hands call aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while the ship is in Busan, Republic of Korea for a port visit, Nov. 24. Franchetti and Honea visited Vinson and other 7th Fleet commands to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.24.2023 Date Posted: 11.24.2023 10:55 Photo ID: 8137881 VIRIN: 231124-N-UD469-2059 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.28 MB Location: BUSAN, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea [Image 18 of 18], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.