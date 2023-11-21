CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea

BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Nov. 24, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti departs Commander, Republic of Korea Fleet Headquarters following a visit in Busan, Republic of Korea, Nov. 24. Franchetti and Honea visited with Republic of Korea navy leaders and a number of 7th Fleet commands to engage with Sailors and leaders to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

