CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea

BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Nov. 24, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Republic of Korea Navy leaders during a visit to Commander, Republic of Korea Fleet Headquarters in Busan, Republic of Korea, Nov. 24. Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visited with Republic of Korea leadership and a number of 7th Fleet commands to engage with Sailors and leaders to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

