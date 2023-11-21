CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea

BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Nov. 24, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea meet with command leadership during a visit to Commander, Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) in Busan, Republic of Korea, Nov. 24. Franchetti and Honea visited CNFK and other 7th Fleet commands to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

