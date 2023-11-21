CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea

BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Nov. 24, 2023) - Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea congratulates Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Delia Moore after Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti promotes her to 3rd Class during a visit to Commander, Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), in Busan, Republic of Korea, Nov. 24. Franchetti and Honea visited CNFK and other 7th Fleet commands to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

