BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Nov. 24, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti promotes Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Delia Moore during a visit to Commander, Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), in Busan, Republic of Korea, Nov. 24. Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visited CNFK and other 7th Fleet commands to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.24.2023 Date Posted: 11.24.2023 10:55 Photo ID: 8137870 VIRIN: 231124-N-UD469-1211 Resolution: 4733x3155 Size: 1.33 MB Location: BUSAN, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea [Image 18 of 18], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.