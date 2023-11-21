Soldiers at Fort Buchanan celebrate Thanksgiving.

Col. Carlos Gorbea, U.S. Army Reserve, 1st Mission Support Command, commander, was one of the leaders that served food during the Fort Buchanan's Thanksgiving Lunch on Nov. 22. The Fort Buchanan's Moral, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program and the Gary Sinise Foundation joined efforts to facilitate the yearly Thanksgiving Lunch for local service members, at the installation's community club.

