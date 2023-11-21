Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers at Fort Buchanan celebrate Thanksgiving. [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldiers at Fort Buchanan celebrate Thanksgiving.

    PUERTO RICO

    11.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    The Fort Buchanan’s Moral, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program and the Gary Sinise Foundation joined efforts, Nov. 22, to facilitate the yearly Thanksgiving Lunch for local service members, at the installation’s community club.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 08:59
    Photo ID: 8137818
    VIRIN: 231122-A-cc868-1010
    Resolution: 624x414
    Size: 72.65 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers at Fort Buchanan celebrate Thanksgiving. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers at Fort Buchanan celebrate Thanksgiving.
    Soldiers at Fort Buchanan celebrate Thanksgiving.
    Soldiers at Fort Buchanan celebrate Thanksgiving.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Buchanan Service Members celebrate Thanksgiving

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Thanksgiving
    Fort Buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT