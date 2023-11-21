Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO, MCPON, ROK CNO Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 11 of 11]

    CNO, MCPON, ROK CNO Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    BUSAN, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    11.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Bennett 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    231124-N-TY704-1079 BUSAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Nov. 24, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, and Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo, shake hands in the commanding officer’s inport cabin aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). USS Carl Vinson is in Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Claire Bennett)

