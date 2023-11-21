CNO, MCPON, ROK CNO Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

231124-N-AV223-1005 BUSAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Nov. 24, 2023) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, left, and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, speak to Sailors during an all-hands call aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). USS Carl Vinson is in Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Derek Kelley)

