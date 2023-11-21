231124-N-TY704-1056 BUSAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Nov. 24, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, right, presents a gift to Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo, in the commanding officer’s inport cabin aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). USS Carl Vinson is in Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Claire Bennett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.24.2023 Date Posted: 11.24.2023 06:47 Photo ID: 8137779 VIRIN: 231124-N-TY704-1056 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 1.1 MB Location: BUSAN, 26, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO, MCPON, ROK CNO Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Emily Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.