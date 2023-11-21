CNO, MCPON, ROK CNO Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

231124-N-TY704-1003 BUSAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Nov. 24, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, left, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, speak to Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). USS Carl Vinson is in Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Claire Bennett)

