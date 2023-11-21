CNO, MCPON, ROK CNO Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

231124-N-AV223-1001 BUSAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Nov. 24, 2023) Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo, is piped ashore aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). USS Carl Vinson is in Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Derek Kelley)

