Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Stethem Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Stethem Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    11.23.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231123-N-CX511-9432 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 23, 2023) An F-16 fighter jet flies by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) to celebrate Thanksgiving in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 23. Stethem is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Rory Cox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 06:15
    Photo ID: 8137771
    VIRIN: 231123-N-CX511-9432
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 309.13 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Stethem Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf [Image 9 of 9], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Stethem Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf
    USS Stethem Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf
    USS Stethem Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf
    USS Stethem Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf
    USS Stethem Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf
    USS Stethem Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf
    USS Stethem Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf
    USS Stethem Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf
    USS Stethem Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Ops
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    NAVCENT
    USS Stethem
    MH-60R Sea Hawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT