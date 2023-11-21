USS Stethem Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf

231123-N-CX511-9165 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 23, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70, lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) for deck landing qualifications in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 23. Stethem is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Rory Cox)

